Rangers bring 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers take the field in Game 2 of the ALDS
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-61, first in the AL East during the regular season)

Baltimore; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -120, Rangers +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers take the field in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

Baltimore is 101-61 overall and 49-32 at home. The Orioles have hit 183 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Texas has a 90-72 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. The Rangers lead the AL with 233 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday's game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 20 home runs, 92 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .277 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 40 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-37 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .201 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

