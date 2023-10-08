Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck after possible medical emergency in Nacogdoches

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police said a medical emergency may have caused a crash on Saturday that left the driver dead and a passenger injured.

Around 4:34 p.m., officers responded to a major crash in the 2200 block of S.E. Stallings Drive involving one vehicle, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Police said the adult passenger suffered only minor injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division along with the Traffic Unit responded to assist in the investigation. Authorities said at this time they believe the driver may have had a medical emergency while traveling eastbound, which caused the wreck.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until extended family can be notified.

