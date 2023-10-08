Hiway 80 Rescue Mission asks for donations of coats, blankets

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As the blistering temperatures of summer are gone, the East Texas nights will become increasingly colder, and a different kind of risk for those living outside.

A mission is now asking for donations of blankets and warm clothing to help those who are homeless.

On a beautiful Fall day in Longview, it’s a time at the ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ where traditionally they have fewer visitors.

“Those individuals who are content to be camping so to speak, this is a great time of year for them. Because it’s not to hot during the day, not too cold at night,” says mission director Brian Livingston.

But the mission put out the word early in Summer that they needed some necessary donations for the coming cold season.

Needed donations of warm clothing and other materials for their steady population of homeless and transient that come in from the elements.

“Coats, long-sleeve shirts, hats, those kind of things,” Brian says.

Those donations did not come in, and with the weather changing, time is a factor.

“We do have the stormy season coming up, the cold season coming up,” Livingston says.

As the weeks progress, the overnight temperatures will drop into the 50′s , 40′s and even the 30′s. Which is why there’s an urgency now for donations.

“There are weather threats on the horizon that we want to help people fend off. When that cold snap comes and it’s 30 degrees outside, it’s too late to start scrambling at that point. We need to have the stuff ready to give to the folks that need it,” the mission director says.

When exposed to prolonged cold temperatures, the body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced.

Lengthy exposures eventually use up the body’s stored energy, which leads to lower core body temperature.

“We obviously encourage anyone overnight as the temperature starts to drop, to get out of it and come into the shelter, there’s no sense in anyone risking it. Cold and wet is a recipe for disaster. If you’re out in the elements, don’t have an opportunity to get a warm meal, to get dry clothes, it can be extremely dangerous,” Brian says.

Donations of blankets and warm clothing, along with food and monetary donations, can be made at ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ locations in Longview and Tyler.

