Frankston man dies after going into medical distress while held in Anderson County Jail

By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston man arrested for traffic warrants died after allegedly going into medical distress while in the Anderson County Jail.

According to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Lynn McKenzie, 47, was arrested on Oct. 5 at about 11:59 p.m. for two outstanding traffic warrants: driving without a license and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

McKenzie was taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he was screened by medical staff then stayed in a holding room in the booking area from 1:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Oct. 6., the release said. After that, authorities said he was moved into a cell and routinely observed by jail personnel, including checks on Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

At about 10:05 a.m., however, other inmates alerted the control operator by intercom that McKenzie was in apparent medical distress. The release said jail staff responded to find McKenzie was not alert or responsive, although vital signs including a pulse and heartbeat were still present.

McKenzie was taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where he died at about 10:57 a.m. while being treated in the emergency room, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said the Texas Rangers have been notified and are conducting an investigation of his death.

