Criss accounts for 4 TDs - 2 in the final 6 minutes - to help ULL beat Texas State 34-30

Zeon Criss accounted for four touchdowns, including an 5-yard pass and an 8-yard run for TDs in the final 6 minutes to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 34-30
(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Zeon Criss accounted for four touchdowns, including a 5-yard pass and an 8-yard run in the final six minutes to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 34-30 Saturday.

TJ Finley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert to give Texas State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 30-21 lead with about 10 minutes remaining. But Criss hit Jacob Bernard for a 21-yard gain on third-and-20 to keep alive an 11-play, 63-yard drive that culminated when Robert Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass with 5:54 left. Dalen Cambre blocked a punt that was returned 8 yards to the Bobcats 30 by Patrick Mensah, and four plays later, Criss' rushing TD gave ULL its first lead with 2:21 left.

Texas State converted a fourth-and-1 on its ensuing drive before K.C. Ossai forced a fumble that Tyree Skipper scooped near midfield and returned 29 yards to the 15 and the Ragin' Cajuns ran out the final 1:19.

Finley completed 30 of 40 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 1-1). Ismail Mahdi added 188 yards rushing and a TD on 34 carries.

Criss was 13-of-17 passing for 205 yards and had 12 carries for 67 yards. Williams finished with five receptions for 90 yards.

