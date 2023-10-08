Central Texas Educators join public school rally at the Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -Public school educators across Texas traveled to the Capitol this afternoon as a united front to fight against school choice.

The concept gives public dollars to parents to fund their child’s private education, which will not reach public school systems.

Jeffrey Davidson, who teaches at Parkdale elementary in Waco, says that public schools need “enough money to hire teachers, to hire custodians, to hire aides, to have supplies.”

“If we can’t count on that then public education is in trouble,” Davidson explains.

However, private schools receiving funding have the chance to improve.

Memorial Christian Academy administrator Barbara Carpenter shares that while school choice may limit the options of public schools, it opens up opportunities for parents pursuing a private education.

Carpenter explains that many students and their families “work multiple jobs so their students can come here, so its a sacrifice for them.”

While private and public schools are separated on this issue, lawmakers have a tough decision to make when this special session starts on Monday.

