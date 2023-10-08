Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Alex Tecza’s pair of long TD runs pushes Navy past North Texas 27-24

Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24
.
.(GRAY)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24 on Saturday.

Tecza had a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and his 21-yarder stretched the Navy lead to 27-17 with 7:07 to play.

Ayo Adeyi broke loose on a 47-yard touchdown run that cut the North Texas deficit to a field goal with 5:23 remaining. The Mean Green got the ball back with just under two minutes left at their own 20 but couldn't pick up a first down.

Tecza, who averages nearly 73 yards per game, finished with 137 yards rushing on 17 carries. Blake Horvath added 88 yards rushing for Navy (2-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), which had 481 yards of offense with 406 on the ground.

Adeyi ran for 125 yards on 14 carries for North Texas (2-3, 0-1). Chandler Rogers had a 75-yard touchdown run and completed 22 of 32 passes for 267 yards, and he also threw for a score.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Tyler police warn shoppers about cash-dropping scam
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
‘She was the epitome of the American dream:’ Life, legacy of East Texas educator Margie Centers
‘She was the epitome of the American dream:’ Life, legacy of East Texas educator Margie Centers

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall