Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston

Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Cadarion O’Brien Avery(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZORIA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was serving a 5-year sentence for theft has been recaptured after escaping from a TDCJ facility.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Saturday that Cadarion O’Brien Avery, 20, had escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria. He was last seen on Friday at about 11:32 p.m., when he was believed to have walked away from a trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences, TDCJ said. Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

He was caught at about 7:50 a.m. near the Clemens Unit, and the TDCJ said he will face felony escape charges.

Cadarion O’Brien Avery
Cadarion O’Brien Avery(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Jammie Maze
Arrest records provide details on crime alleged against LaPoynor ISD employee
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney
Tyler police warn shoppers about cash-dropping scam
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs

Latest News

Bergfeld Park is home to a lot of pet-themed activities this Saturday, as Pets in the Park...
Pets Fur People hosts festival, dog race in Tyler as part of Pets in the Park
‘She was the epitome of the American dream:’ Life, legacy of East Texas educator Margie Centers
‘She was the epitome of the American dream:’ Life, legacy of East Texas educator Margie Centers
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for his role in a robbery which led to the death of a...
Tyler man gets 20 years for robbery which led to fatal shooting
Though the rain is a positive, it’s not the only factor in a chance at getting another hay...
East Texas professor weighs chances of third hay crop this season