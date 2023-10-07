Tyler man back in custody after escaping from prison south of Houston

BRAZORIA, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was serving a 5-year sentence for theft has been recaptured after escaping from a TDCJ facility.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced on Saturday that Cadarion O’Brien Avery, 20, had escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria. He was last seen on Friday at about 11:32 p.m., when he was believed to have walked away from a trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences, TDCJ said. Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

He was caught at about 7:50 a.m. near the Clemens Unit, and the TDCJ said he will face felony escape charges.

Cadarion O’Brien Avery (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.