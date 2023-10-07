Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches

USA Pickleball Ambassador of Nacogdoches Robert McCandless explains how pickleball can be used to help the community through this fundraiser.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Christian Women and Men Job Corp in Nacogdoches is hosting their first Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser at Maroney Park.

This event is to help raise money to support the organization’s programs, centered around helping individuals facing hardship.

USA Pickleball Ambassador of Nacogdoches Robert McCandless explains how pickleball can be used to help the community through this fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Jammie Maze
Arrest records provide details on crime alleged against LaPoynor ISD employee
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney
Tyler police warn shoppers about cash-dropping scam
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs

Latest News

USA Pickleball Ambassador of Nacogdoches Robert McCandless
WebXtra: Pinetop Pickleball Fundraiser kicks off at Maroney Park in Nacogdoches
Tyler Mayor Don Warren speaks Saturday morning before the installation of the region's 50,001st...
Red Cross celebrates over 50,000 free smoke alarm installations in North Texas Region
Colorful floats, classic cars and marching bands all took part in the annual Hawkins oil parade.
Hawkins Oil Festival celebrates city’s heritage
Colorful floats, classic cars and marching bands all took part in the annual Hawkins oil parade.
WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Festival celebrates city’s heritage