Hawkins Oil Festival celebrates city’s heritage

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of their oil heritage.

Commemorating the 150th year since its founding, Hawkins held its annual oil festival and parade. Colorful floats, classic cars and marching bands all took part in the annual Hawkins oil parade that wound its way down Highway 14 into town.

Originally started as a celebration of the Texas oil heritage, the event has evolved into a gathering for neighbors and families, and each year new visitors come to experience the small-town atmosphere.

For many, it represents the best of what small-town America should be, including State Representative Cole Hefner, who was on hand for the festivities.

