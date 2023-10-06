Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas professor weighs chances of third hay crop this season

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A recent East Texas saturating rain has some hopeful that the “green effect” will produce one more cutting of hay, but it isn’t as simple as that.

The summer drought, and roasting heat of August and September stalled any chance of a third cutting of hay. Though the rain is a positive, it’s not the only factor in a chance at getting another hay cutting.

Texas A&M Agri-life Overton professor and forage extension specialist Vanessa Corriher-Olson Ph.d., says there are important variables that are musts to get another hay crop.

