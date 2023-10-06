“We were about to give up when we found it”: Hewitt couple chronicles mission to find wedding ring lost in lake

LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Mark Adair was boating on Lake Belton with his children when he reached into the cooler to grab a drink. As he was shaking the loose water off of his hand, his wedding ring slipped off of his finger and into the water.

Instead of assuming it was gone for good, Mark’s devastation sparked his determination to do whatever he could to find it.

“We kind of crawled around on our hands and knees, looking and feeling around,” Mark explains.

But the attempt was unsuccessful. After an hour of searching, Mark said he left the lake wondering if he would ever see his ring again. A week passed before the family was able to make the 30 minute drive back out to the lake, but they returned with reinforcements.

“My son suggested getting a metal detector,” Mark says. In that week, at least two storms had passed through so his expectations were low. “I didn’t have a lot of high hopes when we started finding all of these beer cans. I was thinking ‘oh my goodness, we are never going to find it.’”

But eventually, they did. In about knee deep water, with the help of two types of metal detectors, he and his wife were able to scan the area where Mark was and low and behold, they found it.

Mark and his wife, Liberty, are high school sweethearts and he has had the same ring since they said their vows in the 90s. He says the ring isn’t worth a lot, but it is irreplaceable.

“It wasn’t a real expensive ring 30 years ago. It was more sentimental to me than anything. I could’ve gone and gotten a different ring but I wanted my ring back,” Mark says.

