Tyler police warn shoppers about cash-dropping scam

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has received several reports of people being scammed after picking up cash off the ground.

Police said suspects will approach the victim in a store or in the store’s parking lot.

The suspects may drop cash, and then when the victim picks it up, the suspect will approach and tell the victim it is their money. Then, police said when the victim exposes their wallet, the suspects will steal the wallet or items from it.

In another approach, the suspects may drop cash by a register when they see that a victim has put their debit card in the machine. When one suspect confronts the victim about the money, the other suspect takes the debit card from the machine.

Police said they have taken reports at Hobby Lobby and the Walmarts on Highways 64 E. and 31 W.

If you have any information on these cases, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

