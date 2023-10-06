Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man gets 20 years for robbery which led to fatal shooting

Jason Edward Rhodes, 22
Jason Edward Rhodes, 22(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for his role in a robbery which led to the death of a 17-year-old in 2021.

Originally charged with capital murder, Jason Edward Rhodes, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and accepted a 20-year prison sentence in Judge Austin Jackson’s courtroom.

Rhodes was involved in the fatal shooting of Jesse McNeely, of Tyler in the 3200 block of Omega Drive on June 30, 2021. Andres Urrutia, 21, and Lorenzo Martinez, 23, both of Tyler, were also arrested.

Tyler police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds.

Rhodes also received concurrent prison sentences for violating probation.

Urrutia pleaded guilty on June 12 and accepted a life sentence. Martinez is scheduled for a plea on Oct. 13.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
Longview man in jail after police say he struck, killed bicyclist while intoxicated
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney

Latest News

Cheetah cubs
Tyler Caldwell Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs
Annual Pets in the Park event back, kicking off with traditional blessing of animals
Annual Pets in the Park event back, kicking off with traditional blessing of animals
Annual Pets in the Park event back, kicking off with traditional blessing of animals
Friday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-6-23
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny today. Highs in the low 80s