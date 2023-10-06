Tyler man gets 20 years for robbery which led to fatal shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for his role in a robbery which led to the death of a 17-year-old in 2021.

Originally charged with capital murder, Jason Edward Rhodes, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and accepted a 20-year prison sentence in Judge Austin Jackson’s courtroom.

Rhodes was involved in the fatal shooting of Jesse McNeely, of Tyler in the 3200 block of Omega Drive on June 30, 2021. Andres Urrutia, 21, and Lorenzo Martinez, 23, both of Tyler, were also arrested.

Tyler police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds.

Rhodes also received concurrent prison sentences for violating probation.

Urrutia pleaded guilty on June 12 and accepted a life sentence. Martinez is scheduled for a plea on Oct. 13.

