Tyler ISD faces shortage of teachers able to instruct bilingual students

Tyler ISD faces shortage of teachers able to instruct bilingual students
By Lauren Tear
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD, East Texas’ largest district, is seeing a growth in the bilingual student population and shortage in those equipped to instruct them.

At Thursday’s Tyler ISD Board Workshop Meeting, Director of Bilingual/ESL Programs Lizbeth Moore presented an evaluation of the 2022-2023 school with regards to the Emerging Bilingual Student population that continues to grow.

“We increased our expectations across the district and the required amount of teachers needed to be ESL certified. As we’re seeing our Emerging Bilingual population numbers increase, then we’re also saying, ‘ok, maybe more teachers should be ESL certified too. More teachers need to understand how to properly serve our students,’” Moore said.

Nearly 4,600 emerging bilingual students were enrolled across the district in the 2022-2023 school year.

In an effort to ease the effects of the teacher shortage, the TEA is requiring Local Education Agencies (including school districts) that are “unable to provide the appropriately certified teachers to implement the ESL program” to “request from the commissioner of education an exception for the bilingual education program and approval to offer a temporary alternative language program.”

Additionally, LEAs facing a shortage of ESL certified teachers are required to “request from the commissioner of education a waiver for the ESL program and approval to offer a temporary alternative language program.”

Last year, Tyler ISD obtained four bilingual exceptions and 33 ESL waivers. Moore said any teacher that is hired under an exception or waiver must be actively in the process of getting certified for their respective class structure.

She also clarified that there is a difference between a bilingual classroom and an ESL classroom: students in bilingual classes are taught the material primarily in their first language, while students in ESL classes are immersed and taught primarily in English.

