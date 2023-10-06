Tyler Caldwell Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three cheetah cubs that were recently born at the zoo are ready for their debut.

Caldwell Zoo is considered a national leader in cheetah breeding and is one of only 11 zoos in the country to take part in such a program.

Now, after months of diligent care, the cubs are ready to be seen. They have just moved into their new habitat with their mother, Orchid.

A zoo representative encouraged visitors to “race in and see the super speedy felines romp around in their new home.”

Cheetah cubs (Caldwell Zoo)

