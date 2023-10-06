Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Caldwell Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs

KLTV's JD Conte visits the new cheetah cubs at Caldwell Zoo.
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three cheetah cubs that were recently born at the zoo are ready for their debut.

Caldwell Zoo is considered a national leader in cheetah breeding and is one of only 11 zoos in the country to take part in such a program.

Now, after months of diligent care, the cubs are ready to be seen. They have just moved into their new habitat with their mother, Orchid.

A zoo representative encouraged visitors to “race in and see the super speedy felines romp around in their new home.”

Cheetah cubs
Cheetah cubs(Caldwell Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

