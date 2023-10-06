Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Pershing Avenue in Lufkin closed due to downed power pole

According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pershing Avenue from Southwood Drive to Calvin Street will be shut down for two to three hours, as of 12:45 p.m., due to a downed power pole.

According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a semi truck clipped the power pole at 11:09 a.m., snapping it in two outside Slaughter & Son Inc. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Initially, the surrounding area had power, but service will go down shortly as Oncor makes repairs, Pebsworth said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

