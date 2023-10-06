Shelby County Chamber of Commerce hosting 47th Annual Poultry Festival

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - For the forty-seventh time, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its annual East Texas Poultry Festival to allot the community to support the county’s youth.

FFA participant Hannah Wages said, “It’s really good to just be here in this environment, and all of the people who come and support all of the kids is just really, really good.”

Chairman of the Poultry Festival, Josh Payne, said it’s centered around raising money for the children of the community.

“If you come to the auction, you’ll see that local businesses are the ones mainly buying these chickens to give these kids scholarship money,” said Payne.

There’s a variety of activities for people to enjoy, some include festival rides, auctions, vendor booths, food, live performances and more.

Madison Bailey said she’s glad to support her little sister during her class performance.

“She’s going to be singing and dancing,” said Bailey.

State Representative Travis Clardy said the performances bring him back to when his son was on stage singing with his classmates.

“You see the parents filming the kids and the kids smiling and beaming and you’re just reminded what a great community this is,” said Clardy.

FFA participant Lily Haley said her experience has been one to remember.

“It’s so fun to come out and see everyone in the community coming together as one,” said Haley.

The Poultry Festival will continue Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Payne said if you buy a button, it’s good for all three days.

Children five and under can get in for free.

