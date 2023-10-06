Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple people injured from Thursday night North Lubbock shooting

reports show three people were injured(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Lubbock that left several people injured.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Canton & Dartmouth around 9:30 pm, Thursday night, Oct. 5.

Police say four people were riding in a vehicle, when three juveniles fired shots at it.

Three people, including the driver, were taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

The fourth person was not injured.

So far, no arrests have been made and the names of the victims haven’t been released.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

