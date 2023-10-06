Lufkin Seasons of Hope opens pumpkin patch

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Seasons of Hope Center is hosting their 2023 fundraiser, a pumpkin patch in Lufkin.

The public can come out to get their pumpkins and mums, along with celebrating fall with games, rides and more to benefit the center’s programs.

Monday through Friday, schools and childcare centers can attend by appointment only. The pumpkin patches open to the public Saturdays and Sundays.

Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.

