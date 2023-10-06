Longview High School hosts first Career and Technical Education showcase

From Press Release

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview High School put on their first Career and Technical Education (CTE) showcase Thursday evening.

The students from the 13 programs, along with the guidance of their teachers, demonstrated their work and talents for the East Texas community to see.

CTE Programs at Longview High School include:

Agriculture (FFA)

Architecture & Plumbing

Automotive

A/V Technology

Business Management

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Education

Engineering

Finance

Health Science

Law Enforcement

Manufacturing

“These programs are beneficial to these kids because it gives a lot of these kids an avenue and an opportunity when they graduate to do something.” said Longview ISD CTE Director, John Gross. “Not all these kids are college bound. They’re not going to an academic four year university. But this gives them the opportunity to have something to do when they get out of High School. "

Students in the CTE programs are able to graduate with college credit, along with certifications and licensing in the field of study they choose.

Along with the showcase, a special signing ceremony took place as Longview Independent School District and Kilgore College announced the continuation and expansion of their collaborative dual credit program under the newly enacted House Bill 8.

“Effective immediately, HB 8 brings significant changes to the tuition rates for dual credit students. Students enrolled in public schools – who are officially certified by the state of Texas as free and reduced lunch recipients – will now receive dual credit courses tuition-free,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC President. “This truly is a gamechanger for high school students, especially those who might have not taken dual credit classes previously because of financial reasons.”

For other students at public schools, the tuition rate will be $65 per credit hour, regardless of residence within KC’s taxing district, making education more accessible for all.

“We are delighted to enhance our collaboration with Kilgore College and provide greater educational opportunities for our students,” said Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Longview ISD. “The new HB 8 allows us to make college-level education more accessible and affordable for all our students, paving the way for their future success.”

Longview ISD and KC are committed to supporting students’ educational journeys and fostering a prosperous future for the youth of East Texas.

