Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After 73 years, the City of Laredo is welcoming the return of a Korean War Hero.

According to the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Army Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia Jr. of Laredo Texas died in the Korean War at the age of 22, and was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950.

On December 9, 2019, DPAA personnel exhumed unknown remains for further testing and analysis that determined to be Garcia.

Garica was officially accounted for on April 25, 2023.

Sergeant Cresenciano’s family was notified and the process for his remains to be transported to Laredo is set for the week of Oct. 10.

The arrival for dignified transfer at McAllen Miller International Airport will take place on Oct. 10 at 12:08 p.m. which will be closed to the public.

The family is inviting the community to take part in a warm welcome procession by parking in areas alongside the route.

The City is encouraging the community and business owners to show their respects by waving American flags during the procession.

The time of the procession is estimated to be around 4:00 p.m.

A dignified transfer is the process by which the remains of a fallen military member are transferred from the aircraft to a waiting vehicle that will proceed to the funeral home.

The dignified transfer is not a ceremony, rather it is a solemn movement of transfer case by a carry team of military personnel from the fallen member’s service.

Once this service concludes, Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia will be transported from McAllen to Laredo to the Joe Jackson North funeral home, located at 1410 Jacaman Rd.

Military honors will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 including a religious ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church, at 10:00 a.m.

The mass will be proceeded by a procession to the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

The family is inviting the public to park along the route to pay their respects during this final procession.

Below is the procession route map:

