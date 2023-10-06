Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney
Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
Longview man in jail after police say he struck, killed bicyclist while intoxicated
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas

Latest News

Hay Update
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for his role in a robbery which led to the death of a...
Tyler man gets 20 years for robbery which led to fatal shooting
Community Member Helena Abdulla shares why she felt the need to honor African American trail...
Nacogdoches community honors African American trail blazers
Three cheetah cubs that were recently born at the zoo are ready for their debut.
Tyler Caldwell Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs