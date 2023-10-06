Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny today. Highs in the low 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear for many with patchy fog for some this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s areawide this Friday morning. We’ll warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. For high school football this evening, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 50s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cool, if not chilly, by my standards. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend into early next week. High temperatures return to the 80s by the middle of next week, with chances for rain returning by the end of the week. As of this morning, it is looking like we could again see showers/storms on Thursday, but it is still too early to nail down specifics or hone in on exact timing yet. We’ll keep you updated through the weekend. Have a great Friday and weekend.

