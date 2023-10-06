Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas!  What a beautiful day we’ve seen today!  Temperatures have made it into the 80s, but with low humidity, it’s really felt nice outside.  That cold front is moving through and though you won’t notice it today, you’ll notice it this weekend.  Temperatures will be dropping into the 70s for kickoff of tonight’s Red Zone games.  Expect a little bit of a north breeze with winds gusting to 12 and 15 mph. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 50s!  Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with afternoon high temperatures barely reaching 70 degrees.  By Sunday morning, grab a jacket, because temperatures will drop into the 40s to start the day and only warm into the lower to mid 70s by afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney
Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
Longview man in jail after police say he struck, killed bicyclist while intoxicated
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-6-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 10-6-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Friday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-6-23
Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-6-23
Friday's Weather At Your Fingertips