Denison veteran killed in Ukrainian war

A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army has died in combat.
A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army has died in combat.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
(KXII) -A Denison veteran, who volunteered to serve alongside Ukrainian troops against the Russian army has died in combat.

“I know my son was strong and that’s how I remember him,” said Warren Medlin, father of Dalton Medlin.

Dalton Medlin, 24, was born and raised in Denison, “had a good childhood, lot of friends,” Warren said.

After graduating from Denison High School, he went straight into the military.

“From a very young age, he always wanted to be in the military, he was just fascinated with it,” said Warren.

Medlin was an Infantryman in the U.S. Army for four years.

“He came to me one day and said, ‘I’m trying to save money to go to Ukraine,’” Warren said.

The Military Times reported that he joined the ‘Chosen Company’ at the beginning of this year, comprised of military veterans who volunteered to fight with Ukrainians against Russia’s invasion.

“It was like a calling to him, he felt like he needed to go, and he did,” Warren added.

A fellow solider in his unit told Military Times that Medlin was killed September 26 during a reconnaissance mission.

“He died in battle, he died bravely, he died leading the charge into battle and he was loved by those that he fought with, he was loved and embraced by the Ukrainian people and they loved him in return, he was fighting for people who couldn’t protect themselves, who couldn’t fight for themselves from a hostile aggressor,” Warren shared.

His father said they’ve been unable to recover his son’s remains, “we don’t know what’s going to happen, we don’t know when he’s going to come home, closure is out of the question until we get him home,” Warren said.

A father who supported his son in everything he did, “it was scary, but he did a very good job of protecting us from understanding how bad it was, I would trade places with him in an instant.”

