Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendra Anschultz
Affidavit: Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of child abuse
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney
Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
Longview man in jail after police say he struck, killed bicyclist while intoxicated
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas

Latest News

Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Members of a Wisconsin neighborhood were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran was killed in January's deadly shooting at the proposed training site.
Fatal shooting of protester at site of planned Atlanta police training center justified, prosecutor says
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died