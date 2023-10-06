Arrest records provide details on crime alleged against LaPoynor ISD employee

LAPOYNOR, Texas (KLTV) - Arrest records indicate the LaPoynor ISD employee arrested last week was a coach at the high school and a phone was found inside a shoe under a bench with the camera on.

Jammie Allen Maze, 44, of Brownsboro, was arrested on Sept. 29 after a warrant was obtained by investigators. An affidavit with statements from an investigator with the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force sheds more light on the series of events that led to his arrest.

The affidavit states that on Sept. 26 the school’s varsity cheerleaders found a cell phone placed inside a shoe under the girls’ locker room bench, with the lens pointed upward. The camera on the phone, a Motorola G7, had been recording, the document says.

The students took the shoe and the phone to their coach, Kylie Nachtrieb, but Coach Maze was also in the room, and he allegedly took the device and began pressing buttons. Maze said he thought the phone was his because he had lost a phone just like it, the affidavit says. When ISD police received it, the screen was locked with no way to access the contents. ISD police turned the device over to the superintendent for safe keeping until it could be brought to the Child Crimes Task Force on Oct. 2.

However, the affidavit says the phone was discovered to be missing the morning of Sept. 29. The administration building had been broken into, and the evidence had been stolen from the superintendent’s office, the document states.

The investigator said Maze could be seen on camera about 40 minutes before the phone was found on Sept. 26 and was visible again tampering with the device when it was brought to Nachtrieb.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 29 for tampering with physical evidence, and he was booked into the Henderson County Jail. He posted $250,000 bond and was released the same day.

