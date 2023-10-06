Annual Pets in the Park event back, kicking off with traditional blessing of animals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On October 7th, Pets Fur People will be holding their annual Pets in the Park event, as a way to fundraise for the animal shelter. Although the event has pets in the title, members of the entire family have something to do.

“We’re going to have bounce houses, face painters, vendors and food trucks, microchipping, nail trims,” Executive Director Gayle Helms said. “It’s just gonna be a really fun day.”

The event is free of charge to attend, though many of the activities will be used to raise money for the organization. In the past, Pets in the Parks was put on pause as people stopped coming, but Helms says after a few changes and bringing back some fan favorite activities, the event is back in the park.

“For a couple of years, we did not do it because we thought the event was a little stale, so now we got it refurbished and its gonna be an opportunity for people to just come and enjoy and spend some time with their friends and their four-legged buddies.”

Throughout the day, the event will host competitions for Most Beautiful and Owner/Pet Look-a-Likes and even a weenie dog race.

“Those little lowriders are so funny when they get off that starting line,” Helms jokes.

Although the event is held by Pets Fur People, Helms says the event will not hold adoptions. If someone is interested in adopting, they are encouraged to go to the Pets Fur People shelter.

Before the festivities can begin, at 10:30 a.m. the animals will receive a traditional blessing, a ceremony to pray over the canine companions and furry felines. The practice is celebrated across many denominations, something Father Mitchell Tollett, the rector at St. Francis Episcopal Church, has done for nearly 10 years.

“I mean our pets love us unconditionally even if we forget to feed them, they love us,” Tollett said. “I think we want to bless them because we want to thank them for that kind of love.” Tollett said. “

The tradition began as a way to honor the feast day of Saint Francis, known as the patron saint of animals.

“Animals and the love of animals seems to revolve around him,” Tollett said. “The blessing probably came out as a part of celebration of his feast day...we’re just acknowledging the gifts of animals and pets that God gives us.”

The event will be held at Bergfeld Park with activities running from 10 in the morning until 3 p.m..

