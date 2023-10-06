Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking(Randall County District Attorney - Facebook)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County jury found Katasha Justine Woodard guilty of stalking and sentenced her to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday.

According to the Randall County District Attorney, Woodard’s sentencing comes from a number of instances over a period of two years in which Woodard made threats to harm and kill the victim, to assault the family of the victim and to damage the victim’s property. Woodard also showed up at the victim’s home multiple times with weapons.

At the sentencing, the victim testified to the fear and uncertainty from these threats and uninvited visits to the victim’s home.

Woodard also chose to testify at the sentencing, but denied her involvement in some of the incidents and made other excuses for her threats and angry outbursts, according to the Randall County District Attorney.

During closing arguments, the Assistant District Attorney handling the matter told the jury that it was unfortunate that Woodard did not accept responsibility, show remorse or that she would stop this behavior.

Woodard’s sentence is the maximum allowed by law, according to the Randall County District Attorney.

The Randall County District Attorney’s office is thankful to the jury that they understood the dangerous nature of this offense and sent a message that this criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community.

