WebXtra: Gladewater officials apply for federal grants to add city sidewalks

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater city officials are angling for more money to make things safer for pedestrians.

The City of Gladewater is trying to get U.S. Department of Transportation grant money to add sidewalks along a stretch of Gay Avenue, extending from the elementary school to the high school. The intent is to make a continuous, safe walkway for pedestrians and students.

City Code Enforcement Officer Maria Tidwell went through a lengthy process, including a mountain of paperwork, to apply for the “Safe Streets For All” grant with the help of the local infrastructure hub. Initially applying for $250,000 for a planning and demonstration phase, then applying for a $2 million grant for construction.

Tidwell explains why it is needed and why the timing is right.

