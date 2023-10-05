Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs

(KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes announced on the site of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation that they are partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs of America to invest into the futures of today’s kids.

Led by the two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews Mahomes, the Foundation is making a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The contribution will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the communities that have personally impacted Patrick’s and Brittany’s lives: Greater Kansas City, Lubbock, Tyler, and Whitehouse. The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will also donate $1,500 for every touchdown by Patrick during the regular season, he announced.

“We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children,” said Patrick. “Kids who attend a club, like Brittany once did, are provided with necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive, but lead with compassion and purpose.”

“This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me,” Brittany added. “We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes. Learn more at www.15andtheMahomies.org.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.