Tyler man gets 15 years for abandoning toddler on roadside

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged with abandoning his child on a Tyler road received 15 years confinement Thursday.

Paul Ryan Hanna, 38, of Tyler, was arrested on Jan. 11 after police found his toddler on Rhones Quarter Road. On Thursday in Judge Kerry Russell’s court, Hanna received 15 years confinement.

In the original case, Hanna was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he was found parked at the CEFCO gas station on Troup Highway around 10 p.m. Just before his arrest, a call came in reporting a baby on the side of Rhones Quarter, a quarter mile from the CEFCO station. Police soon connected the two, and were able to confirm that Hanna was the father of the abandoned child.

Hanna was given a second charge of endangering a child with a bond of $750,000 and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he was held until his sentencing on Thursday.

