Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the Washington federal election subversion case against him, arguing the Republican is immune from prosecution for actions they say were taken in his official role as president.

The motion amounts to the most pointed attack yet by defense lawyers on the federal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. In it, they argue that the actions that form the basis of the indictment, including urging the Justice Department to investigate claims of voter fraud and pressing state officials on the administration of elections, cut to the core of Trump’s responsibilities as commander in chief.

“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the ‘outer perimeter,’ but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President,” the defense motion states. “In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties.”

The presidential immunity argument had been foreshadowed for weeks by defense lawyers as one of multiple challenges they intend to bring against the indictment, among the four criminal cases Trump is facing.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had appeared to anticipate the argument as well, saying in the indictment that though political candidates are permitted to challenge their election losses, Trump’s actions strayed far beyond what is legally permissible.

Prosecutors are expected to contest the motion.

____

Richer reported from Boston. Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Marisa Ward (File Photo)
Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rights in case of Adnan Syed from ‘Serial’ podcast
Firefighters quickly realized the house was not on fire – rather, the homeowners used unique...
Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display
Flooding on CR 463 in Smith County.
Smith County road closed due to dam failure, flooding
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle