Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas

Video shows a transformer arcing brilliantly in the night, a tree stripped by lightning, and a large tree snapped in half.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 1,000 East Texans are currently without electricity after overnight storms knocked out service in multiple counties.

As of 10:25 a.m., the following outages are known:

  • ONCOR: 3,629 customers across the counties of Smith, Rusk, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Houston, Anderson, Henderson and Van Zandt.
  • SWEPCO: 297 across multiple counties, but largely concentrated in Gregg County with 171 reported outages.

Restoration times are currently unknown.

