Theme, co-chairs, keynote speaker, scholarship announced for East Texas Leadership Summit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday, the Hispanic Professionals Association hosted their kickoff event for their annual East Texas Leadership Summit that will take place in April.

The Hispanic Professionals Association announced their theme, co-chairs, keynote speaker and a new scholarship they are starting for the summit in 2024.

Ebb Torres, the committee chair for the summit, says this is their fifth year to host the event.

“Five years ago, in Tyler really there were luncheons, there were keynote speakers but there really wasn’t really anything that you would go to, to spend the entire day and meet new people. The goal of the summit is basically to bring these different topics for people to attend to broaden their knowledge,” Torres said.

The biggest announcement was that they will now be offering a scholarship for the community.

“We’ve done the summit for four years, we want to put the money somewhere, we want the profits of this to go somewhere in the community. And so, starting this year, parents can have their students fill out applications for that scholarship,” Torres said.

The theme is Creating a Resilient Mindset. The keynote speaker in the spring will be Alex Weber who was a competitor on American Ninja Warrior. Kimberly Lewis is excited to be a panelist at the event.

“You know, so many of these events are networking events, and those are wonderful and there is nothing wrong with that, but after you finish networking, what have you taken away what can you take back to the office, back to your home and use to elevate your career?” Lewis said.

The summit will take place at the W.T Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler on April 19.

