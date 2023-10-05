Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

