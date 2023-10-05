Smith County road reopened after flooding recedes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The portion of County Road 463 that was closed due to flooding has reopened.

The portion of Smith County Road 463, just south of Lindale, had previously closed due to the failure of a private lake dam.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said a cause has not yet been determined and that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will investigate.

However, Moore said that although the water has receded, he urged drivers in the area to remain cautious, as the area of CR 463 under the I-20 overpass is prone to flooding. As water from recent rains continues down the water shed, it could flood again

