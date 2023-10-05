Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Smith County road reopened after flooding recedes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The portion of County Road 463 that was closed due to flooding has reopened.

The portion of Smith County Road 463, just south of Lindale, had previously closed due to the failure of a private lake dam.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said a cause has not yet been determined and that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will investigate.

However, Moore said that although the water has receded, he urged drivers in the area to remain cautious, as the area of CR 463 under the I-20 overpass is prone to flooding. As water from recent rains continues down the water shed, it could flood again

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Marisa Ward (File Photo)
Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

911 service down for some cellphone users in Sulphur Springs
Paul Hanna
Tyler man gets 15 years for abandoning toddler on roadside
City Code Enforcement Officer Maria Tidwell
WebXtra: Gladewater officials apply for federal grants to add city sidewalks
City Code Enforcement Officer Maria Tidwell
WebXtra: Gladewater officials apply for federal grants to add city sidewalks