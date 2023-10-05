Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County road closed due to dam failure, flooding

Flooding on CR 463 in Smith County.
Flooding on CR 463 in Smith County.(Smith County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A portion of Smith County Road 463, just south of Lindale, is closed due to road flooding.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said the public needs to take precautions on CR 463, at the intersections of CR 462 and CR 472, as well as under the overpass of Interstate 20. The high water is a result of a private lake dam failure.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

