Red Zone Player Spotlight: Jayvin Mayfield and Devion Ross of Chapel Hill

By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - In their game against Palestine, Jayvin Mayfield scored a dazzling punt return that was unfortunately overturned. With the help of his teammate Devion Ross, Mayfield was able to score another punt record, this time counting for two.

After watching Jayvin Mayfield’s electric run from end to end to score a punt return it seemed like something too good to be true, and it was. The play would be called back due to a penalty. However, later in the game, thanks to a technique from his teammate Devion Ross, he got a clean chance to do the unthinkable.

Mayfield goes for a nearly one hundred yards for the second time in the same game.

“I was mad because they scored, I just ran through his face and blocked the ball ,” said Ross.

“I scooped it, dude tried to hit my legs so I kicked him off and just go to rollin’ in an open field, got to take it to the house,” said Mayfield.

Javin Mayfield and Devion Ross are in the Red Zone spotlight for week 6.

