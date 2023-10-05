Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Picked up where we left off:’ Tyler Legacy coach hopes to continue win streak

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coming off of a win and a bye week, Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan said his Raiders are ready for their Friday night matchup against Rockwall-Heath.

“Had 3 really, really good practices,” Trahan said. “Just kind of picked up where we left off.”

The Raiders’ defense was dominant in their last game against Mesquite, only allowing 14 points. Trahan said he wants his team to continue that trend.

“Keep building from week to week,” Trahan said. “Taking in the game plan, understanding what we’re susceptible to. I mean that’s the strength of our football team right now.”

When asked about his next opponent, Trahan had high praises for Rockwall Heath’s head coach Rodney Webb. However, Trahan is confident his Raiders will get the job done.

“Coach Webb has been doing it a long time. He’s been successful everywhere he’s been. Very creative. We’re looking forward to the challenge, and being 1-0 this week.”

Trahan’s interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now during football season.

