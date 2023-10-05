North Texas woman sentenced to 75 years for torturing woman by locking her in dog crate, pouring boiling water on her

MCKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A Wylie woman has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for torturing another woman by locking them in a dog crate, depriving them of food and pouring boiling water on them, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

The 24-year-old victim moved in with 37-year-old Alicia Calderon and her family in 2019.

The agreement between Calderon and the victim was the victim could live there for free so long as she kept the house clean, cared for Calderon’s children and took care of a disabled elderly woman, according to the District Attorney.

Initially the living arrangement worked well, but after several months’ things began to deteriorate.

The District Attorney says Calderon began to mistreat the victim by taking away her phone, limiting her food and her movement in and out of the home.

Calderon then began locking the victim in the room with the elderly woman whose condition had declined, the District Attorney says.

In that time, the victim had lost over half of her body weight and no longer had the strength to care for the elderly woman.

In July 2021, Calderon caught the victim sneaking food into the home and punished the victim by locking her in a dog crate and pouring boiling water on her.

The victim suffered burns on her arms, back and chest, and Calderon did not let her get medical treatment, according to the District Attorney.

On February 1, 2022, another member of the house let the victim borrow his phone.

The victim used the phone to send her stepfather a Facebook message saying she needed help and was locked in a room. This was the first time she had spoken to either of her parents in two years, the District Attorney says.

The victim’s stepfather called 911 and Collin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home.

Deputies had to remove stones from the door that were preventing the victim from escaping.

The District Attorney says the victim was down to 68 pounds, her head was shaved and her body was covered in second and third degree burns.

When deputies found the elderly woman in the home, they initially thought she was dead since her condition had declined so much, the District Attorney said.

The victim underwent multiple surgeries to recover from her severe burns.

At Calderon’s trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed Calderon spent $78,000 of the elderly woman’s inheritance in three months and had been cashing her social security checks for multiple years, the District Attorney said.

During the trial, the victim’s burn doctor testified to the extent of her injuries. The victim described the trauma she still has and that some nerve damage has never healed.

The jury found Calderon guilty of first-degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a household member.

