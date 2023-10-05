Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Man accused of sexually assaulting Waco girl; victim told investigators he would ‘sneak in’

Jacob Counts, Jr.
Jacob Counts, Jr.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Counts Jr., 19, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, after a 13-year-old girl came forward to reveal she had been sexually assaulted by the young man, according to an arrest warrant and criminal complaint.

The sexual assault happened on March 31 and the girl reported it on May 3, the document states.

She was taken to a hospital where a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam was conducted. While there, she told medical personnel she had been sexually assaulted by Counts, the document further states.

The SANE exam was taken to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory and forensic investigators said, “presumptive testing for the presence of semen was positive.”

While speaking with detectives, the girl alleged Counts had “on previous occasions been to the residence and would sneak in.”

Investigators obtained satellite phone records that proved Counts was “in the area,” according to the criminal complaint.

Counts was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Oct. 4. He remained jailed without bond on Oct. 5, per online records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Marisa Ward (File Photo)
Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

From left, Larry Dewayne Skinner, Joe Brownie Robinson III and Michael Taundre Davis.
3 arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, meth
Joe Shumate
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney
Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
Longview man in jail after police say he struck, killed bicyclist while intoxicated
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin road reopened after water leak repaired
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun