Man accused of sexually assaulting Waco girl; victim told investigators he would ‘sneak in’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Counts Jr., 19, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony, after a 13-year-old girl came forward to reveal she had been sexually assaulted by the young man, according to an arrest warrant and criminal complaint.

The sexual assault happened on March 31 and the girl reported it on May 3, the document states.

She was taken to a hospital where a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam was conducted. While there, she told medical personnel she had been sexually assaulted by Counts, the document further states.

The SANE exam was taken to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory and forensic investigators said, “presumptive testing for the presence of semen was positive.”

While speaking with detectives, the girl alleged Counts had “on previous occasions been to the residence and would sneak in.”

Investigators obtained satellite phone records that proved Counts was “in the area,” according to the criminal complaint.

Counts was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Oct. 4. He remained jailed without bond on Oct. 5, per online records.

