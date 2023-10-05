Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin road closed, water service to be out in some areas due to leak

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page(City of Lufkin Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin road will be closed and water service to be out in the area due to a Thursday afternoon leak.

According to release from the City of Lufkin, a water leak has resulted in the closing of South Raguet Street from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue for Thursday afternoon. The release said the water service will remain open until Pineywoods Community Academy releases for the day.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., water service will be out from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive as the leak is repaired, the city said. Other nearby areas may be affected as well. Kurth Memorial Library will close at the same time.

