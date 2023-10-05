Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man in jail after police say he struck, killed bicyclist while intoxicated

Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
Sergio Retana-Garcia, 28
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the Gregg County Jail after police say he struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.

Sergio Garcia-Retana, 28, of Longview, is accused of driving while intoxicated and colliding with a bicyclist, according to Longview Police PIO Brandon Thornton. According to the police report, Garcia-Retana was driving a 2017 silver Chevy Silverado westbound in the 2300 block of E. Marshall Ave. on Sunday at around 1:20 a.m. A woman on a bicycle was riding in the same direction, ahead of him. Thornton said that he approached her from behind and struck her, throwing her from the bike into the grassy median. She did not survive the collision.

Thornton said that Garcia-Retana did not stop to render aid, but instead fled the scene. However, witness accounts and evidence left behind at the scene of the wreck led to his arrest a short time later.

He is being held in the Gregg County Jail on charges of collision involving death, and driving while intoxicated/third or more time, a third-degree felony. His bonds total $260,000.

