Longview fire chief instated for second term on state commission by governor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s fire chief has been instated by Gov. Greg Abbott to a second term on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

J.P. Steelman, fire chief and emergency management coordinator for the City of Longview, has served on the state commission since 2017. On Monday, he found out he had been reinstated for another six-year term by Abbott.

“The fire service has been a big part of my life,” Steelman said. “Just to have the confidence that the governor has placed in me to be another commissioner, or one of the 13 commissioners for the next six years, is, again, it’s an honor and a privilege and I’m happy to get to serve at that position in the state.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.