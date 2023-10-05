Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Lassi Lappalainen scores in 95th minute to help Montreal tie the Dynamo 1-1

Lassi Lappalainen scored in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Houston (12-11-9) secured a postseason spot for the first time since 2017 in coach Ben Olsen’s debut season with the club.

Montreal (11-16-5) is winless in its last seven matches, with three draws. Montreal had won its last seven home matches against Houston, the last six by shutouts.

Lappalainen settled a deflected corner kick at the edge of the 18-yard box and sent a shot from distance into the back of the net.

Artur opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game. Sebastian Kowalczyk settled a cross at the penalty spot and sent it back to a wide open Artur for a shot off the post.

Steve Clark, who entered tied with Seattle’s Stefan Frei for league lead with 12 clean sheets, had six saves for Houston. Jonathan Sirois stopped three shots for Montreal.

Montreal will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Houston returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Marisa Ward (File Photo)
Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall