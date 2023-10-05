Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Indictment: Elderly woman had $300K unlawfully withheld by Henderson attorney

Joe Shumate
Joe Shumate(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Grand Jury has indicted a Henderson attorney for allegedly handling funds inappropriately.

Joe Shumate, 72, was arrested on Wednesday for accusations of unlawfully handling an elderly person’s money from Oct. 28, 2019, to July 26, 2021. According to a Grand Jury indictment, the total money involved was more than $300,000.

The affidavit said that Shumate acquired or otherwise exercised control over the $300,000 without consent from the elderly woman with the intent to deprive her of her property. According to the document, the money was withheld through a “scheme or continuing course of conduct,” which was reportedly done by neglecting to hold the money in trust for the woman.

Shumate was arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail on a count of theft and misappropriation of financial property, and bonded out for $50,000.

Shumate has previously been retained as the city attorney for the City of Tatum. KLTV has reached out to the city for comment on his status. KLTV has also reached out to Shumate for comment.

