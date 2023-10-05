Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit
Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new music
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student