By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Some of the overnight storms packed a punch, but the good news is that all of East Texas saw a good, soaking rainfall and we needed it!  Rain is gone now, but another dry front is on the way and this is the one that will cool us down.  Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 60s by morning.  Temperatures on Friday will still reach the lower 80s, which is near average for us this time of the year.  Then, those temperatures drop into the 70s for the Red Zone and by Saturday morning, overnight lows will drop into the 50s.  It will be a beautiful weekend with below average temperatures and though we do warm up next week, another cold front will bring more rain and another cool down by the end of the week.

